Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation awards grants to area schoo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation awards grants to area schools

Posted:
(KTIV) -

The Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation has awarded 183 grants to schools for their support of putting agriculture into the classroom.

The grants are designed to help teachers begin or expand projects that promote agriculture literacy in students. 

Grants can be used to fund activities, guest speakers and other projects.

Area schools to receive grants include Hartley Melvin Sanborn, Kingsley-Pierson, Maple Valley, and Okoboji. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.