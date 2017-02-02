Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation awards grants to area schools

The Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation has awarded 183 grants to schools for their support of putting agriculture into the classroom.The grants are designed to help teachers begin or expand projects that promote agriculture literacy in students. Grants can be used to fund activities, guest speakers and other projects.Area schools to receive grants include Hartley Melvin Sanborn, Kingsley-Pierson, Maple Valley, and Okoboji.
Over 600 students from Gehlen Catholic and Spalding Catholic schools made meals for the hungry in Honduras.
