Rhino picks Super Bowl champ

If you're undecided who to bet on in this year's Super Bowl match-up. You might want to check this out.



At the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa a baby rhino and her mother are getting Super Bowl fever.



The two rhinos had to choose from tires filled with hay, each painted with the super bowl team logos, the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.



It appears there was a split decision.



Mom, Ayana, picked the Falcons.



The four month old baby, named Tumani, was a little unsure at first, and then picked the Patriots.



Only 800 Eastern Black Rhinos are left in the wild and less than 1,000 total on the planet.



Zoo officials say they've let different animals make a prediction for the past seven years and their track record is pretty good.. They've correctly picked the winner four out of seven times.



Who do you hope wins on Sunday?