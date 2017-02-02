Groundhog Day: Phil predicts six more weeks of winter - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Groundhog Day: Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Posted:
(NBC News) -

It looks like we're in for a long winter.

Thursday morning shortly after 7 o'clock Eastern time, Punxsutawney Phil came out of his hole on Gobbler's Knob and saw his shadow.

According to legend, that means we will have six more weeks of winter.

Each year, hundreds of people attend the annual event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Of course the date of Phil's prognostication is known as Groundhog Day here in the United States and Canada, and has been celebrated since 1887.

Punxsutawney Phil became a national celebrity thanks to the 1993 movie, "Groundhog Day."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.