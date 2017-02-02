Cold trend continues for Groundhog's Day

Our wintry and colder trend looks to continue right into our Groundhog's Day as high pressure builds in! We'll see what the little critter says but it looks like it's going to stay wintry for most of the next 7-Days here in Siouxland. Highs will be colder than yesterday, topping out in the mid 20s under partly cloudy skies. We'll see a few more clouds move in tonight out ahead of a weak clipper system that could still bring some light snow to the area. The best chances now look to occur across western Siouxland where a maybe a 0.5" of snow could fall. Lows will remain cold even with the cloud cover, with single digits to lower teens expected. The chance of some snow will linger into Friday morning before it quickly races east. High pressure will scoot off to the east as well allowing southerly flow to take back over heading into the weekend.

Temperatures rebound towards 30° Friday afternoon along with clearing skies but the sunshine will be short lived as another weak wave of moisture moves towards the region. This looks to fizzle pretty good so we'll just leave the mention of some passing flurries during the day on Saturday with highs near that 40 degree mark. Highs remain above average heading into next week with temperatures rising into the 40s Monday out ahead of a stronger cold front that will move through Tuesday. It still bears some watching as we could see some wintry mix precipitation during the day on Tuesday. Arctic air will move in behind the front with highs falling back into the 20s next Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer