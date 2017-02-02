Is Puxnsutawney Phil's prediction on winter valid?

In the early hours of the day, under overcast skies and a passing band of snow showers the furry little guy reportedly saw his shadow. It kind of makes you wonder how and if his track record can be trusted. The cameras and lights that surround Phil sure could be enough to illuminate him and cast a shadow. In 130 years, there has only been 18 times where the lovable critter hasn't seen his shadow which would indicate Spring coming early. Much of the time his prediction hasn't been on the mark. February 2nd is actually the exact middle of winter. So at the halfway point it just makes sense to have something to look forward to! This year, temperatures will remain above normal in the coming weeks and months across most of the U.S. indicating that we may get an early "taste of spring". Here in Siouxland, it looks like we have about an equal chance of seeing below or above average temperatures and below or above average precipitation. I guess we'll just have to wait and see what the rest of the winter has in store