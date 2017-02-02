Healthbeat 4: Little Hats, Big Hearts campaign comes to Siouxland hospitals

"We just want to light up the whole OB floor with red hats in February," Nicole Freeman, American Heart Association's Corporate Events Director.

Little Hats, Big Hearts is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's campaign in connection with the Children's Heart Foundation to raise awareness of heart disease.

This is the first year for the program in Siouxland hospitals.

Tiffany Elias with Mercy Medical Center hopes the hats serve as little reminders to be proactive against heart defects.

"Here at Mercy we do what's called a CCHD screening on all our infants at at least 24 hours of life and what that helps pick up is congenital heart defects. It's just one of those things where early detection is the key to help the babies ," Tiffany Elias, Mercy Medical Center Family Birth Center Manager.

The program began in Chicago 2014 with 300 hats, now the program has spread to forty states.

All of the hats are handmade by volunteers across the country.

"Our volunteers that make the hats for the American Heart Association are amazing. They are so passionate about this project. And they are so passionate about sharing heart help for both mom and babies," said Freeman.

The hats range in various sizes for all babies alike as well as various shades of red.

To give the youngest patients the opportunity to join the rest of the nation and wear red during the month of February.

