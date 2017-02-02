New pipeline protest camp shut down in Cannon Ball, ND - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New pipeline protest camp shut down in Cannon Ball, ND

Authorities arrested dozens of Dakota Access Pipeline protesters Wednesday, including a former Congressional candidate.

Many of those who had abandoned the old camp in the floodplain moved to higher ground, which happens to belong to the company building the pipeline.

Law enforcement converged on the new camp with humvees and front end loaders to push protesters back on Highway 1806.

The new camp, with seven tepee frames representing the seven tribes, was erected on a hill Wednesday morning a quarter mile from the original Oceti Sakowin Camp.

A group of activists who said they wanted to establish a more peaceful and prayerful protest presence built the new dwelling.

"We want to make it more spiritual, we want to make it a difference from the old Oceti. We want to call this camp the Last Child Camp," said protester Rance Sneed. 

