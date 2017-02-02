LAKES AREA NEWS: Rotary car drop fundraiser helps support area programs

The groundhog may have seen his shadow, but there is at least one sign that spring can't be too far away: the famous Iowa Great Lakes Rotary Club's car is back on the ice. Participants in the contest can purchase a ticket with the time on it, you think the car will drop into the lake once the ice melts on Smith's Bay of West Okoboji.



Club spokesman Dan Carlson says proceeds go to various projects and programs they support.



”It all goes back to the community and helping people internationally. Rotary, we're all over the world. Our biggest claim is to fame is that we all but eradicated polio throughout the world. But a lot of this goes to private grants as well as community functions,” Carlson said.

The person with the ticket that has the time closest to when the car drops through the ice, will win $1,000.

There's a specially rigged timer in the car that's designed to stop once it's submerged. We should also point out there is no harm to the environment as all of the engine components, including oil and gasoline, have been removed. It's just strictly the frame of the car that will go into the lake. It will be retrieved by the Arnolds Park Underwater Search and Rescue crew once it does take the plunge.