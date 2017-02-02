New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
See the new Iowa girls high school basketball rankings.

2016-17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Springville     19-2     1
2     Turkey Valley     15-2     2
3     Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton     19-0     3
4     Glidden-Ralston     14-2     4
5     Kee     13-3     5
6     Newell-Fonda     14-3     6
7     Marquette Catholic     16-3     7
8     Kingsley-Pierson     17-1     8
9     Sidney     17-1     9
10     Janesville     19-0     11
11     Lynnville-Sully     19-1     10
12     Colo-Nesco     17-2     14
13     West Hancock     15-3     NR
14     Burlington Notre Dame     14-6     13
15     Westwood     15-5     NR
Dropped Out: Easton Valley (12), Akron-Westfield (15)

Class 2A
    School     Record     LW
1     Iowa City Regina     19-0     1
2     Treynor     18-0     2
3     Central Decatur     18-0     3
4     North Linn     21-0     4
5     Western Christian     16-2     5
6     Pella Christian     12-5     6
7     Panorama     18-1     8
8     Cascade     17-2     10
9     West Sioux     17-1     12
10     Van Meter     15-3     9
11     Logan-Magnolia     16-2     11
12     West Lyon     16-3     14
13     Mount Ayr     17-2     7
14     Maquoketa Valley     16-4     15
15     IKM-Manning     12-4     NR
Dropped Out: Rockford (13)

Class 3A
    School     Record     LW
1     Sioux Center     19-0     1
2     Pocahontas Area     17-1     2
3     Crestwood     16-0     3
4     Center Point-Urbana     16-3     5
5     Cherokee     16-2     4
6     Union     18-2     7
7     Davenport Assumption     10-7     8
8     Clear Lake     15-3     6
9     West Marshall     18-1     10
10     Shenandoah     16-2     11
11     Mount Vernon     12-5     9
12     PCM     16-3     15
13     Humboldt     12-5     NR
14     Mid-Prairie     14-5     12
15     Algona     15-4     14
Dropped Out: Red Oak (13)

Class 4A

 
    School     Record     LW
1     Marion     18-1     1
2     Nevada     17-1     2
3     Grinnell     14-3     3
4     Pella     14-4     4
5     Lewis Central     16-1     5
6     Cedar Rapids Xavier     11-6     6
7     Western Dubuque     16-1     7
8     North Scott     13-5     8
9     Dallas Center-Grimes     11-7     9
10     Waverly-Shell Rock     13-5     10
11     Boone     15-4     12
12     Le Mars     15-3     14
13     Carlisle     14-4     13
14     Ballard     12-5     11
15     Fairfield     13-5     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 5A
    School     Record     LW
1     Indianola     17-0     1
2     West Des Moines Valley     16-2     2
3     Cedar Falls     16-1     6
4     Iowa City West     15-3     3
5     Iowa City High     16-1     5
6     Waukee     14-3     9
7     Dowling Catholic     15-3     7
8     Johnston     14-4     10
9     Davenport North     14-3     4
10     Pleasant Valley     15-3     8
11     Ankeny Centennial     12-5     11
12     Southeast Polk     12-6     12
13     Ames     12-6     13
14     Bettendorf     12-4     15
15     Dubuque Hempstead     11-6     NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)

