New Iowa girls high school basketball rankings

2016-17 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 19-2 1
2 Turkey Valley 15-2 2
3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19-0 3
4 Glidden-Ralston 14-2 4
5 Kee 13-3 5
6 Newell-Fonda 14-3 6
7 Marquette Catholic 16-3 7
8 Kingsley-Pierson 17-1 8
9 Sidney 17-1 9
10 Janesville 19-0 11
11 Lynnville-Sully 19-1 10
12 Colo-Nesco 17-2 14
13 West Hancock 15-3 NR
14 Burlington Notre Dame 14-6 13
15 Westwood 15-5 NR
Dropped Out: Easton Valley (12), Akron-Westfield (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City Regina 19-0 1
2 Treynor 18-0 2
3 Central Decatur 18-0 3
4 North Linn 21-0 4
5 Western Christian 16-2 5
6 Pella Christian 12-5 6
7 Panorama 18-1 8
8 Cascade 17-2 10
9 West Sioux 17-1 12
10 Van Meter 15-3 9
11 Logan-Magnolia 16-2 11
12 West Lyon 16-3 14
13 Mount Ayr 17-2 7
14 Maquoketa Valley 16-4 15
15 IKM-Manning 12-4 NR
Dropped Out: Rockford (13)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Sioux Center 19-0 1
2 Pocahontas Area 17-1 2
3 Crestwood 16-0 3
4 Center Point-Urbana 16-3 5
5 Cherokee 16-2 4
6 Union 18-2 7
7 Davenport Assumption 10-7 8
8 Clear Lake 15-3 6
9 West Marshall 18-1 10
10 Shenandoah 16-2 11
11 Mount Vernon 12-5 9
12 PCM 16-3 15
13 Humboldt 12-5 NR
14 Mid-Prairie 14-5 12
15 Algona 15-4 14
Dropped Out: Red Oak (13)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Marion 18-1 1
2 Nevada 17-1 2
3 Grinnell 14-3 3
4 Pella 14-4 4
5 Lewis Central 16-1 5
6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-6 6
7 Western Dubuque 16-1 7
8 North Scott 13-5 8
9 Dallas Center-Grimes 11-7 9
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-5 10
11 Boone 15-4 12
12 Le Mars 15-3 14
13 Carlisle 14-4 13
14 Ballard 12-5 11
15 Fairfield 13-5 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Indianola 17-0 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 16-2 2
3 Cedar Falls 16-1 6
4 Iowa City West 15-3 3
5 Iowa City High 16-1 5
6 Waukee 14-3 9
7 Dowling Catholic 15-3 7
8 Johnston 14-4 10
9 Davenport North 14-3 4
10 Pleasant Valley 15-3 8
11 Ankeny Centennial 12-5 11
12 Southeast Polk 12-6 12
13 Ames 12-6 13
14 Bettendorf 12-4 15
15 Dubuque Hempstead 11-6 NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)