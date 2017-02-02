A look back at the 2016 Groundhog Day Blizzard

Today's Groundhog Day was quiet and cool around Siouxland, a far cry from what we were seeing last year.

The 2016 Groundhog Day Blizzard gave Sioux City 12.5 inches of snow making it the 7th snowiest day on record in Sioux City.

The wind caused a lot of problems as well with a top wind gust of 46 miles per hour in Sioux City.

And Sioux City's snow total wasn't even the highest across the area.

Vermillion came in with 17 inches of snow while Wayne was next highest with 16 inches.