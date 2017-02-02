Still cool Friday before a weekend warm-up

We got to see some sun today but temperatures didn't respond that well with highs in the low to mid 20s across Siouxland.

It'll be chilly again tonight with lows dipping into the low teens as more clouds move in.

Those clouds could bring some flurries to western Siouxland but the rest of us will probably stay dry.

Temperatures warm by a couple of degrees tomorrow with highs in the upper 20s.

The bigger warm-up happens this weekend when we could see some highs in the low 40s by Saturday although it may get a little windy as a southwesterly wind kicks in.

We keep quiet weather around for the latter half of the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and more 40s will be possible by Monday.

Tuesday gives us a slight chance of light snow but it's starting to look like the bigger snow with that system will move to the north of us.

Cooler weather moves in by the middle of next week with highs in the 20s likely for Wednesday and Thursday.