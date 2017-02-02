Northwestern signs state championship quarterbacks - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Northwestern signs state championship quarterbacks

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Northwestern College football coach Matt McCarty has signed 31 players for next season. Northwestern College football coach Matt McCarty has signed 31 players for next season.
ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) -

Northwestern College and head football coach Matt McCarty announced the addition of 31 recruits to the Red Raider program on Wednesday, Feb. 1.  The list includes seven athletes that won state titles this past fall at Boyden Hull/Rock Valley (2A) or Western Christian (1A).

Four of those players are from Western Christian, including quarterback Tyson Kooima. He threw for over 2,500 yards and led the entire state of Iowa with 38 touchdowns passes.

Three of the recruits are from BH/RV, including quarterback Brett Moser. He threw for 31 touchdowns last season, which was tops in Class 2A and seventh best in the state.

The Red Raiders also get Moser's top target, Shane Solberg.  He had 51 catches for over 1-thousand yards receiving, which was third in 2A. Quarterback is a position group that will see an influx of talent for the Red Raiders. McCarty indicated this was a key goal in this class.

“We feel we have strong incoming talent to push our current quarterbacks, and more importantly, a group of young men who know how to lead their teammates and win football games.”

The recruiting class also has a strong focus on talent from the area, something that McCarty sees as crucial for future success.  “Our staff values the quality coaching found at area high schools and we feel that local recruits will always be the foundation for our teams.”  In addition to local athletes, the Red Raiders have signed recruits from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Florida, Texas, California and Washington.

“We are extremely excited about the talent and competitiveness of this initial group,” commented McCarty. “We have a group of players who know what it takes to win championships and understand what it means to pursue excellence in all that they do. We will continue to add key players to the 2017 class in the coming weeks as we build a class of 40-45 athletes for the fall.”

Below is the full list of 31 recruits that have signed to play football at Northwestern College.

     Riley Andersen                Defensive Line                                    Okoboji
      Jaydon Baker                    Linebacker                                          Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
      Matthew Baumgartner     Running Back                                      Madelia (Minn.)
      DeMarcus Benjamin         Defensive End                                     Manvel (Texas)
      Carter Bock                       Wide Receiver/Tight End                    Nicollet (Minn.)
      Drake Brezina                   Running Back/Linebacker                   Clear Creek Amana
      Dustin Brown                    Offensive Line                                     West Lyon
      Cody Cooper                     Offensive Line                                     Sheldon
      Logan Dodd                       Safety                                                  Centennial (Texas)
      Jake Farley                        Wide Receiver                                    Denison
      Canon Flores                     Wide Receiver                                    Gretna (Neb.)
      Justin Grevengoed            Wide Receiver /Defensive Back          Western Christian          
      Colton Hage                      Free Safety                                          West Lyon
      Jacob Hommes                  Quarterback/Athlete                          Lynden (Wash.)
     Jackson Kleinwolterink   Linebacker                                          Western Christian
      Tyson Kooima                   Quarterback/Defensive Back              Western Christian
      Zach Lindsey                      Defensive Line                                    Elmwood-Murdock (Neb.)
      Isaac Loe                           Quarterback/Athlete                          Lakeview (Minn.)
      Adam Miller                      Offensive Line                                     Canton (S.D.)
      Brett Moser                      Quarterback/Linebacker                    Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
      Austin Moss                      Offensive Line/Defensive Line            Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
      Tyler Olivares                    Outside Linebacker                             Buena (Calif.)
      Matthew Reese-Walker    Offensive Line                                     The Villages (FL)
     Garrett Sayler                 Defensive Back                                   Sibley-Ocheyedan
      Shane Solberg                   Wide Receiver/Defensive Back          Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
      Andy Swartz                      Linebacker                                          Thomas Jefferson
      Dominque Taylor              Linebacker/Defensive Line                 Dawson (Texas)
      Jon Todd                            Running Back                                      DeSmet (S.D.)
      Ross Van Heuvelen           Wide Receiver/Defensive Back          Western Christian
      Braxton Williams              Kicker/Punter                                      Fort Madison
      Kent Woeste                   Offensive Line                                     Humboldt

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.