Northwestern signs state championship quarterbacks

Northwestern College and head football coach Matt McCarty announced the addition of 31 recruits to the Red Raider program on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The list includes seven athletes that won state titles this past fall at Boyden Hull/Rock Valley (2A) or Western Christian (1A).

Four of those players are from Western Christian, including quarterback Tyson Kooima. He threw for over 2,500 yards and led the entire state of Iowa with 38 touchdowns passes.

Three of the recruits are from BH/RV, including quarterback Brett Moser. He threw for 31 touchdowns last season, which was tops in Class 2A and seventh best in the state.

The Red Raiders also get Moser's top target, Shane Solberg. He had 51 catches for over 1-thousand yards receiving, which was third in 2A. Quarterback is a position group that will see an influx of talent for the Red Raiders. McCarty indicated this was a key goal in this class.

“We feel we have strong incoming talent to push our current quarterbacks, and more importantly, a group of young men who know how to lead their teammates and win football games.”

The recruiting class also has a strong focus on talent from the area, something that McCarty sees as crucial for future success. “Our staff values the quality coaching found at area high schools and we feel that local recruits will always be the foundation for our teams.” In addition to local athletes, the Red Raiders have signed recruits from Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Florida, Texas, California and Washington.

“We are extremely excited about the talent and competitiveness of this initial group,” commented McCarty. “We have a group of players who know what it takes to win championships and understand what it means to pursue excellence in all that they do. We will continue to add key players to the 2017 class in the coming weeks as we build a class of 40-45 athletes for the fall.”

Below is the full list of 31 recruits that have signed to play football at Northwestern College.

Riley Andersen Defensive Line Okoboji

Jaydon Baker Linebacker Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Matthew Baumgartner Running Back Madelia (Minn.)

DeMarcus Benjamin Defensive End Manvel (Texas)

Carter Bock Wide Receiver/Tight End Nicollet (Minn.)

Drake Brezina Running Back/Linebacker Clear Creek Amana

Dustin Brown Offensive Line West Lyon

Cody Cooper Offensive Line Sheldon

Logan Dodd Safety Centennial (Texas)

Jake Farley Wide Receiver Denison

Canon Flores Wide Receiver Gretna (Neb.)

Justin Grevengoed Wide Receiver /Defensive Back Western Christian

Colton Hage Free Safety West Lyon

Jacob Hommes Quarterback/Athlete Lynden (Wash.)

Jackson Kleinwolterink Linebacker Western Christian

Tyson Kooima Quarterback/Defensive Back Western Christian

Zach Lindsey Defensive Line Elmwood-Murdock (Neb.)

Isaac Loe Quarterback/Athlete Lakeview (Minn.)

Adam Miller Offensive Line Canton (S.D.)

Brett Moser Quarterback/Linebacker Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Austin Moss Offensive Line/Defensive Line Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Tyler Olivares Outside Linebacker Buena (Calif.)

Matthew Reese-Walker Offensive Line The Villages (FL)

Garrett Sayler Defensive Back Sibley-Ocheyedan

Shane Solberg Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Andy Swartz Linebacker Thomas Jefferson

Dominque Taylor Linebacker/Defensive Line Dawson (Texas)

Jon Todd Running Back DeSmet (S.D.)

Ross Van Heuvelen Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Western Christian

Braxton Williams Kicker/Punter Fort Madison

Kent Woeste Offensive Line Humboldt