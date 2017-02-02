Siouxland fire departments react to false certification by former state employee

The Iowa Fire Academy is feeling the heat for improperly awarding certifications to firefighters working for hundreds of departments across the state.

That includes firefighters providing lifesaving services right here in Siouxland.

The State Fire Academy improperly awarding certifications to firefighters even though they failed the tests.

560 fire departments received notice recently that they have at least one firefighter who was given a certificate even though they didn't pass the exam.

Included in the departments is Sergeant Bluff Fire Rescue.

"The frustrations that you know, these people were told one thing and they were shorted by people that were paid to do their job," said Anthony Gaul, Sergeant Bluff fire chief.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the state requires 24 hours minimum training a year for firefighters but doesn't require any certifications, meaning they are still able to respond to fires the same way they did before.

"Many fire departments will require their firefighters to be certified in different areas, such as Firefighter One, Firefighter Two, and HAZMAT Ops," said Kyle Gorsh, special agent in charge for the Iowa Department of Public Safety's State Fire Marshal Division. "But, obviously certifications are very important. We encourage all firefighters to pursue certifications. However to do the job, they are not required to have certifications as far as state law is concerned."

Gaul says the retests take time.

"It's not the fact that they don't want to go back and redo this. But some of these people's tests were four years ago and as anybody knows, if you've got a retest or something that you were in the classroom for four years ago, it's going to take some time," said Gaul.

The state is offering refresher courses and retests across Iowa.

Three firefighters at Lawton Fire & Rescue also received notification about false test results.

The fire chief says this can affect the amount of money the department receives depending on the certifications.

"FEMA gives out grants for fire departments and one of their big pushes in the past was, they wanted to know how many people on the fire department were certified Firefighter One," said Chris Ameen, Lawton Fire Chief. "And, so they were going by a percentage before they would give a grant out. Now the push is how many are Firefighter Two."

Firefighter One teaches basics in about 110 hours of introductory training, according to Steve Ebsen, the Northwest Iowa Regional Fire Coordinator at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Firefighter Two is about 33 hours to a higher skill.

Now Lawton, Sergeant Bluff and other firefighters prepare to retake the tests before June 30th or they will have to start the certification process from scratch.

Former Fire Service Training Bureau accreditation manager John McPhee was arrested last week.

He was charged with misconduct and tampering with records.