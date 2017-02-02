Sioux City Post Office employee charged with stealing cash, gift - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Post Office employee charged with stealing cash, gift cards from mail

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A postal employee, at Sioux City's Post Office, is accused of theft after authorities say he stole cash and gift cards from letters.

42-year-old Kirk Baird, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, was arraigned in federal court, in Sioux City, Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to charges of theft of mail matter by a postal employee.

According to the indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, between August 2016 and October of 2016 Baird took cash, gift cards and other items from mail and letters.

If convicted, Baird faces a possible maximum sentence of 5 years in prison without the possibility of parole, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Last September, the USPS Office of the Inspector General received an allegation of possible theft at facilities in Sioux Falls, or Sioux City.

