Fall construction date set for new 185th Air Refueling Wing complex

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City will break ground, this year, on a $12.4 million complex. 

The plans were part of Iowa Adjutant General Tim Orr's Condition of the Guard speech, in Des Moines, this week.

The project will consolidate three aging facilities into the new 37,000 square foot building.

That new complex will hold three main functions: the communication squadron, the medical clinic and the dining facility.

Officials say the project was originally identified back in 2015, but this year's fiscal budget allotted for its construction. Originally the project was to be renovation and addition, but it later was determined to be more cost effective to demolish the facilities. 

Construction is expected to begin in the fall.

