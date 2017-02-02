LAKES AREA NEWS: Car placed on West Lake Okoboji ice for contest to benefit service club

While the University of Okoboji Winter Games are over, residents still have their eyes on the ice.

The famous Iowa Great Lakes Rotary Club's car is back on the ice. Participants in the contest can purchase a ticket with the time on it you think the car will drop into the lake once the ice melts on Smith's Bay.

Club spokesman Dan Carlson says proceeds go to various projects and programs they support. "It all goes back to the community and helping people internationally," Carlson said. "Rotary, we're all over the world. Our biggest claim is to fame is that we all but eradicated polio throughout the world. But a lot of this goes to private grants as well as community functions."

The person with the ticket that has the time closest to when the car drops through the ice will win $1,000. There's a specially rigged timer in the car that's designed to stop once it's submerged.

The car won't harm the environment because all of the engine components, including oil and gasoline, have been removed. It's strictly the frame of the car that will go into the lake.

It will be retrieved by the Arnolds Park Underwater Search and Rescue Crew once it does take the plunge.