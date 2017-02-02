Sioux City Fire Rescue asks city council for paramedic training for firefighters

Sioux City firefighters are often the first on an accident scene, so they want to be able to treat accident victims just like paramedics. But, for that they need training and training costs money, which they asked city leaders for at the City Council budget meeting.

"We asked for an additional $10,000 to train two paramedics, what we have done over time is we have gone from no paramedic level care to now five stations that offer paramedic level care. That is the highest level EMT service you can provide as a fire department," said Fire Chief Tom Everett.

They have two fire stations left to have certified paramedics on staff. The budget will be voted on February 27th.