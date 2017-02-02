Sioux City Symphony performs concert for area 4th graders at Orpheum Theatre

Fourth graders in Siouxland had the opportunity to experience a live concert at the Orpheum Theatre Thursday.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra performed a concert for local students.

The title of the concert was "An Introduction to the Orchestra."

The purpose of this concert is to get students to understand how music can express emotions.

"This is a really great chance for them to see all the various instruments that go into making an orchestra and what goes into the concert," said Executive Director, Mark Francis.

The orchestra wanted to show what music does for everyone and what its purpose is.

Being able to watch the Sioux City Symphony was a first for some fourth graders.

One student has already found her instrument and is excited to try out other instruments within the orchestra.

"Yeah I already play the violin but it helps me like to because I kinda wanna play the cello more now," said fourth grader, Brooklyn Foxworthy.

This year, the Symphony is participating in the "League of American Orchestra's Feeding".

Each fourth grader was asked to bring one non-perishable food item.

They had two tables full of food at the end of the concert ready for donation to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

