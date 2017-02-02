Denison, IA man formally charged in fatal crash that killed teen

The man accused of crashing his car into a river in Crawford County, Iowa, now faces stiffer charges.

Thursday, the county attorney filed formal charges against 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Denison. He's now been charged with homicide by vehicle, felony drug charges and providing alcohol to minors.

The body of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta was found one week after the crash. Hernandez is accused of driving through a farm field before the car plunged into the Boyer River two weeks ago.

Rescue crews from across the region including Sioux City spent days looking for Acosta.

Three others survived the crash.