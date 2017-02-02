Denison, IA man formally charged in fatal crash that killed teen - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Denison, IA man formally charged in fatal crash that killed teen

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
Connect
DENISON, IA (KTIV) -

The man accused of crashing his car into a river in Crawford County, Iowa, now faces stiffer charges.

Thursday, the county attorney filed formal charges against 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Denison. He's now been charged with homicide by vehicle, felony drug charges and providing alcohol to minors.

The body of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta was found one week after the crash. Hernandez is accused of driving through a farm field before the car plunged into the Boyer River two weeks ago.

Rescue crews from across the region including Sioux City spent days looking for Acosta.

Three others survived the crash.    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.