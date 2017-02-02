Former American Pop Corn employee sues seven flavoring companies - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former American Pop Corn employee sues seven flavoring companies for lung damage

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A former employee of Sioux City's American Pop Corn company claims he got a condition known as "popcorn lung" because of exposure to a chemical in butter flavorings.

Marlin Herbst, of Merrill, Iowa, is now suing seven companies including Bush Boake Allen, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Givaudan Flavors Corporation, Flavors of North America, Inc., Sensient Flavors LLC, Emoral, Inc., and Citrus and Allied Essences, Ltd.

The companies made the popcorn flavoring used during Herbst's time at the American Pop Corn company. The company makes Jolly Time Popcorn. But, the company is not a defendant in Herbst's lawsuit.

Herbst claims the flavorings containing the chemical diacetyl.

Herbst says that exposure caused a condition better known as "popcorn lung", which is a potentially fatal disease that blocks the lungs' smallest airways.

Herbst says he suffers from other respiratory diseases, as well.

Herbst is seeking past, present and future damages, medical expenses and punitive damages.

