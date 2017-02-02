Sioux City Police Department requests funds for body cameras

Members of Sioux City's Police Department made their budget pitch to city council members asking for body cameras on all uniformed officers.

Lt. Mark Kirkpatrick asked the council for just under $100,000 for the cameras. Kirkpatrick added that a few officers have even gone and purchased body cameras on their own.

He presented research on the best technology available for storage of the video the cameras gather and the best way to locate the video when needed.

"People want accountability in their law enforcement agency and this is just another way to provide that transparency. We have had car cameras for 15 years and in my experience they eliminate a number of complaints against officers and they resolve a number of false complaints against officers," said Lt. Mark Kirkpatrick, Sioux City Police Dept.

Kirkpatrick says they also need to update the in-car cameras, as well, the council will vote on the budget, February 27.