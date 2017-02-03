Paris Shooting: Soldier opens fire on attacker by Louvre Museum

Authorities in Paris say a man who tried to attack soldiers near the famous Louvre Museum Friday was carrying two machetes and shouted "god is great" in Arabic.Authorities say when the man was stopped from entering a nearby shopping center with two backpacks, he pulled out a knife and attacked a group of soldiers.One soldier shot the man five times, gravely wounding him.A soldier was slightly wounded.
Over 600 students from Gehlen Catholic and Spalding Catholic schools made meals for the hungry in Honduras.
