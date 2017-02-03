Paris Shooting: Soldier opens fire on attacker by Louvre Museum - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Paris Shooting: Soldier opens fire on attacker by Louvre Museum

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Authorities in Paris say a man who tried to attack soldiers near the famous Louvre Museum Friday was carrying two machetes and shouted "god is great" in Arabic.

Authorities say when the man was stopped from entering a nearby shopping center with two backpacks, he pulled out a knife and attacked a group of soldiers.

One soldier shot the man five times, gravely wounding him.

A soldier was slightly wounded. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.