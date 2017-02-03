Warm up and sunshine in store across the region

After a much colder Thursday across the viewing area, the closeout of the workweek will be the kick start of a warming trend as we step into this weekend. Temperatures will rebounding from the near single digits this morning back into the upper 20s for afternoon highs under mainly sunny skies. Winds will begin to get that southerly turn to them as high pressure moves east later on today. This will keep lows a bit warmer tonight with many of us dipping into the mid to upper teens. We can safely say that we may all catch Spring Fever tomorrow, yet again, as temps climb into the 40s across Siouxland. There'll be a fairly strong southerly breeze as well pumping into the warmth at about 15-25 mph.

A few more clouds will be seen though as a weak disturbance will be moving through the region. We'll see a good deal of sunshine on our Super Bowl Sunday with highs just cooling a touch, falling back into the upper 30s. As we progress into next week, another front will approach the area, and Monday will feature the warmer side of that system with temperatures topping out near 50°. As the front moves through winds will be increasing and temperatures will be falling into the day on Tuesday. We'll stand the slight chance of snow during the day but currently little to no accumulation is expected. Colder but quiet conditions prevail through next week with highs in the 20s expected through Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer