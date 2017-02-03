Icy roads in Poland cause massive pile-up

24 car pile-up due to icy roads caused by winter weather in Poland.

Five people were injured in a 24-car pile-up on Friday caused by icy weather conditions sweeping across Poland.

The accident happened on a road near the City of Swidnica in the southwestern part of the country in the early hours of the morning.

The pile-up forced the closure of the road in both directions.

The initial crash involved a heavy vehicle and a passenger car.