Wanatee retrial to be moved

The retrial of a man charged with first-degree murder in Sioux City will now take place outside of Woodbury County.



Elias Wanatee is charged with the murder of stabbing death of Vernon Mace.

Friday morning, Judge Duane Hoffmeyer granted a request for a change of venue.

Judge Hoffmeyer said he did not specify exactly where the trial will be held but did say it will probably be in the Council Bluffs or Des Moines area.



That decision will be made next week.



Wanatee's first trial ended with a hung jury in December.