CDC reports 40 states with widespread flu

Posted:
(NBC News) -

A majority of the country is dealing with outbreaks of the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 40 states now have widespread flu activity.

The CDC also tracks pediatric flu-related deaths so far this season, 15 children have died with the flu.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing, body aches as well as headache.

Many doctors offices and pharmacies are still offering the flu vaccine.

States with widespread flu:
Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

