Sioux City man sentenced to 25 years in prison for role in shootings

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting two men back in August. 

20-year old Lasharbe Hardy pleaded guilty to Willful Injury, Reckless Use of a Fire Arm and Going Armed with Intent.

As part of a plea agreement, two counts of Attempted Murder and counts of Willful Injury, Reckless Use of a Firearm and Intimidation will be dismissed. 

According to court documents, Hardy shot Daniel Perry and Michael Davis at 2025 Wall Street in Sioux City. 

