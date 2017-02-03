Sioux City man sentenced to 25 years in prison for role in shootings

A Sioux City man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting two men back in August.



20-year old Lasharbe Hardy pleaded guilty to Willful Injury, Reckless Use of a Fire Arm and Going Armed with Intent.



As part of a plea agreement, two counts of Attempted Murder and counts of Willful Injury, Reckless Use of a Firearm and Intimidation will be dismissed.



According to court documents, Hardy shot Daniel Perry and Michael Davis at 2025 Wall Street in Sioux City.