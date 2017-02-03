South Sioux City power grid receives boost from solar panels

A new energy source is making an impact on South Sioux City's power supply.



Solar panels are being used to help meet the city's energy needs.



Use of the 21 acres of panels started in the beginning of January.



They work by taking in energy from the sun and converting it to be used by the city's electrical system.



The panels were paid for by Solarcity, a national solar energy company.



They will produce 2.3 megawatts of power, which covers about 6 percent of the city's power needs.



City Administrator Lance Hedquist says this fits in with national trends in energy.



"If you look across the country the growth of energy supply is definitely coming from renewables and it's coming from natural gas. Renewables because of tax subsidies and natural gas because it's cheaper than other fossil fuels." said Hedquist.



Hedquist also says that the panels fit in with the city's long-term energy goals.



"We're looking to diversify our energy supply to have more renewable energy available for our citizens and businesses in the community. And obviously we're looking to continue to find ways that we can lower electric rates in the community." said Hedquist.



Rates are expected to drop by 15 to 20 percent by 2022.



The solar panels will also serve as an educational tool for the city's students.



They will have a monitor in their school available to watch the energy as it is being produced.