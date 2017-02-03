Ready for some quick warming Siouxland?

After two colder than average days, warmer weather is about to return.

Our wind is turning to the south and that's going be bring in the warmth for Saturday as highs get into the low to mid 40s with breezy south winds.

A northwesterly wind bring a little colder weather back in by Sunday but highs will still be in the mid 30s which isn't bad for this time of year.

And if you're a fan of mild February days, you'll be glad to hear that 40s quickly return on Monday again.

We'll see some changes by Tuesday when a system moves through with a slight chance of light snow in Siouxland although the heavier snow likely stays to the north.

It's going to be turning windy and colder though as winds could gust over 40 miles per hour and temperatures will only get into the 30s and only head down from there as highs by Wednesday only get into the low 20s.

We'll warm things back up some by next Friday.