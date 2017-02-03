North grad Chatham gives his Super Bowl perspective from Houston

In a nine year NFL career, Sioux City North grad Matt Chatham played in -- and won -- three Super Bowls. All eyes will be on Super Bowl 51 to see New England play Atlanta but very few people will be closer that Chatham.

Chatham is back in the big game, this time as a Patriots reporter. During his pro days he was on the winning side in Super Bowls 36, 38 and 39.

BRAD: What will your role be during Sunday's game?

CHATHAM: I've been down here all week for NESN, a Northeast regional network. We've been doing TV hits all week at 5:30 and 10:00. We do something in pregame and postgame until it goes cold.

BRAD: I'm sure you realize -- the Patriots are not everyone's favorite team. It that unfair?

CHATHAM: I think in part, it's natural. They win a lot. I think envy is at the heart of a lot of things. The Patriots just always win. As much as anything, if I were a fan of another team and hadn't played there and worked there, it just gets tiresome to see the same faces each time.



BRAD:One final question. You've gotten this all week, give me a winner on Sunday.

CHATHAM: I think if you're a betting person, you play this game ten times, I think the Patriots would win it in the six to seven range. Both of these offenses are comparable. You've got to give the Falcons credit, they score on just about everyone but this is one of the better defenses they'll have seen this year.

That said, they got to go out and do it on Sunday. But I think the line's at three, that's a pretty comfortable number. I think anything south of a full score could easily be a Patriots win.