Sioux City superintendent comments on proposed funding plan

On Thursday, the Iowa Senate approved an education bill that would increase funding from fiscal year 2017 by 1.11%. That's nearly half of last year's 2.25% increase.

Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says "It appears to be that we're in an entire era of low growth in state funding for education".

The 28-21 vote for approval would add about $40 million to Iowa's roughly $3 billion K through 12 education budget.

Republicans say the amount is all the state can responsibly afford amid tight budget constraints.

In his condition of the state speech, in January, the governor proposed a 2% increase to the state education budget for the next two years. "An increase of $78.8 million for K-12 education for fiscal year 2018, and an additional $63.5 million for fiscal year 2019, which equates to roughly 2% growth each year," said Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.

If the bill, as it stands, also passes in the House, it will then reach the Governor’s desk where he will have the final say. "We knew that the governor had come out and said 2%, but we also knew that the legislature really has to make that decision to send on to the governor's desk for signature," said Dr. Gausman.

While school districts around the state may have to layoff teachers or increase class sizes to compensate for the lack in funding, Dr. Gausman says Sioux City Schools are right on track.

Thanks to an early retirement program offered to school administration and staff earlier this year, the district saved over 2 million dollars for next year's budget.