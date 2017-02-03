AG NEWS: SD Cattle, Calves numbers down - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

AG NEWS: SD Cattle, Calves numbers down

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -

The number of cattle and calves in South Dakota is down slightly over the year.

The Ag Department says cattle and calves totaled just under 4 million on Jan. 1.

This is down 1 percent from last year.

The state also saw a decline in sheep and lambs.

At the beginning of the month the state total was 250,000.

This is down 15,000 from the previous year. 


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.