South Sioux City, NE leaders extend hotel stays following hydrogen sulfide leak into homes

More than three months have gone by since hydrogen sulfide gas leaked into dozens of homes in South Sioux City, Nebraska, making them unlivable.

That hydrogen sulfide, which invaded the homes in October, came from a sewer line they shared with neighboring Big Ox Energy. Friday, city leaders, and Big Ox officials, met with homeowners as a February 7th deadline neared. After that, Big Ox would no longer cover the costs of housing the homeowners in local hotels.

Tensions ran high as residents encountered Big Ox officials outside of a closed-door meeting between city officials and their attorney. "We were told that yesterday that it was extended to the 7th," said Mike Klassen of South Sioux City, Nebraska. "So we literally have today and Monday and Tuesday to find a place to live. I don't see that happening. I don't know what we're going to do, probably live in our cars." "I'm scared and I'm sad," said Brenda Orlando, a South Sioux City, Nebraska resident. "I have three children that are afraid. They don't know where we're going to go. We have a dog. We work full time and it's challenging."

From the closed-door meeting, between city leaders and their lawyer, Mayor Rod Koch says they decided to extend residents' stays at local hotels through February 14th. "During that time, we're going to give residents a chance to come and meet with city officials," said Koch. "They're going to get a chance to come down and sign up with us and sit down with us and have a chance to review what they've been going over and to mitigate and talk about mitigating their issues and talking to us directly."

Koch says the deadline for the hotels isn't set in stone if the residents work with them to resolve the issue. Big Ox spokesperson Kevin Bradley said they are still looking at the possibility of a housing repair agreement. "On an individual basis, we are working with each of the homeowners that are willing to come to the table," said Bradley.

Until then, some say they remain worried about the possibility of living in their homes again in their current condition. "It's been really, really difficult," said Orlando. "It's been really emotionally taxing. It's been very hard on our children and I don't think people have an understanding about how your life can be so turned upside down. You just can't go back to your house and nothing in your house is safe."

When residents, and the city, meet they will go over the individual needs of each of their homes to assess the damage, and see where to go from here.