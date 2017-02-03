Sioux City hospital workers wear red to raise awareness of heart - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City hospital workers wear red to raise awareness of heart disease

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

One in three women die from heart disease, each year. That's why experts say awareness is so important.

Friday, UnityPoint Health St. Luke's and Mercy Medical Center held events to honor the 15th "National Wear Red Day".

The events focused on the number one killer in women, heart disease. More than 800,000 people in the U.S, die from heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases, each year.

A cardiologist spoke about taking charge of your own health. Dr. Jon Peacock says it's not too late to make healthy habits. He suggests an exercise plan. "Aerobic exercise is very important, so if you don't exercise regularly it should be 20-30 minutes, 3-4 times a week," Peacock said.

Peacock says 80-percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented by exercising, eating right, and watching your weight.

Not only did the hospitals honor "National Wear Red Day", they also provided the newborn babies with special red hats, this month.  "They're cute hats that are knitted or crochet made by volunteers throughout the nation," said Nicole Freeman, American Heart Association. "We do have some volunteers making them in Iowa. This is the first time the program has come to Sioux City."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.