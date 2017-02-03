Sioux City hospital workers wear red to raise awareness of heart disease

One in three women die from heart disease, each year. That's why experts say awareness is so important.

Friday, UnityPoint Health St. Luke's and Mercy Medical Center held events to honor the 15th "National Wear Red Day".

The events focused on the number one killer in women, heart disease. More than 800,000 people in the U.S, die from heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases, each year.

A cardiologist spoke about taking charge of your own health. Dr. Jon Peacock says it's not too late to make healthy habits. He suggests an exercise plan. "Aerobic exercise is very important, so if you don't exercise regularly it should be 20-30 minutes, 3-4 times a week," Peacock said.

Peacock says 80-percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented by exercising, eating right, and watching your weight.

Not only did the hospitals honor "National Wear Red Day", they also provided the newborn babies with special red hats, this month. "They're cute hats that are knitted or crochet made by volunteers throughout the nation," said Nicole Freeman, American Heart Association. "We do have some volunteers making them in Iowa. This is the first time the program has come to Sioux City."