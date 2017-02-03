UPDATE: Federal judge blocks President Trump's travel ban

Washington state's attorney general says a federal court ruling temporarily blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban shows nobody is above the law.

U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a temporary restraining order Friday that Washington state and Minnesota requested. It halts Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said after the ruling that "the law is a powerful thing -- it has the ability to hold everybody accountable to it, and that includes the president of the United States."

Ferguson said people from the affected countries can now apply for entry to the United States.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded on Twitter, late Friday night saying, "At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of the order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate. The president’s order is intended to protect the country and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people. As the law states, Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on entry of aliens any restrictions may deem 2 b appropriate."