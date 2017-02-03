Humane Society taking orders for their special apples

The Siouxland Humane Society is in the middle of one of its biggest fundraisers.

They are taking orders for their gourmet double chocolate caramel apples

They cost $15 a piece, and the painstaking process of making them starts on Sunday.

Over the next week, 400 volunteers will help make 13,000 apples. And, they can still use your help.

Call Missie Fischer, at the Humane Society, at (712) 252-2614 to volunteer. And, if you'd like to order an apple, call that same number by February 5th.

Apples can be picked up at the Humane Society, or the Southern Hills Mall center court, on Saturday, February 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m and Sunday, February 12th from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.