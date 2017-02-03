Food Bank of Siouxland's 13th annual "Empty Bowls" benefit feeds the hungry

One Siouxland non-profit's goal is to make sure none of their fellow community members goes hungry. And on Friday night, they threw a party try and reach that goal.

Friday's event was the Food Bank of Siouxland's 13th-annual "Empty Bowls" dinner and auction.

"Empty Bowls" is a world-wide hunger awareness fundraiser for hunger charities.

Representatives of the Food Bank of Siouxland say that the crowd, tonight, was bigger than it has ever been. They hope that means a spring spending spree.

"It's important for us because this sets the tone for the next few months to come," said executive director, Linda Scheid.

"If tonight is successful, we will be able to purchase more food, we'll be able to do our mission which is make sure that no one in our community goes hungry."

All of the money raised will go back to the 11 counties that Food Bank of Siouxland serves.

KTIV's Michelle Schoening was lucky enough to emcee Friday evening's event.