Health officials say it's not too late to get a flu shot.

Free flu vaccinations will be available at the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, at 2700 Leech Avenue, in Sioux City, next week.

The Mercy clinic will be at the agency on Thursday, February 9th from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

The shots will be given on a first come, first serve basis.