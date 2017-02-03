SportsFource Extra highlights & scores - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Norfolk 63 Fremont 49 F  
Alcester-Hudson 47 Beresford 45 F  
West Lyon 66 Boyden-Hull 56 F  
S.C. East 72 CBTJ 28 F  
Sioux Center 69 Central Lyon 46 F  
Boyer Valley 68 Charter Oak-Ute 54 F  
Battle Creek 54 Crofton 46 F  
EP-Jefferson 49 Dakota Valley 46 F  
Hinton 66 Gehlen Catholic 58 F  
Sheldon 73 George-Little Rock 58 F  
Sioux Central 73 GT/RA 53 F  
Wisner-Pilger 54 Howells-Dodge 50 F  
Spirit Lake 69 Le Mars 67 F/OT  
IKM-Manning 65 Logan-Magnolia 53 F  
Unity Christian 66 MMC/RU 30 F  
Alta-Aurelia 51 Newell-Fonda 37 F  
Logan View 49 Oakland-Craig 40 F  
Lutheran N'east 65 Omaha Nation 57 F  
Stanton 65 Pender 58 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 75 S.C. North 35 F  
Bishop Heelan 55 S.C. West 50 F  
Okoboji 57 Sibley-Ocheyedan 53 F  
Cherokee 44 Spencer 30 F  
Hartington CC 77 Wayne 74 F/2OT  
PAC/L-M 68 WB-Mallard 35 F  
Aberdeen Central 59 Yankton 41 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denison-Schleswig 52 Clarinda 36 F  
East Sac County 55 Southeast Valley 35 F  
Norfolk 42 Fremont 41 F  
Beresford 46 Alcester-Hudson 36 F  
Newell-Fonda 62 Alta-Aurelia 30 F  
West Lyon 44 Boyden-Hull 31 F  
S.C. East 45 CBTJ 31 F  
H-M-S 66 CC-Everly 25 F  
Sioux Center 85 Central Lyon 56 F  
Dakota Valley 63 EP-Jefferson 60 F  
Hinton 38 Gehlen Catholic 29 F  
Sheldon 52 George-Little Rock 36 F  
Sioux Central 58 GT/RA 48 F  
Wynot 32 Hartington-N'castle 27 F  
IKM-Manning 68 Logan-Magnolia 61 F  
Unity Christian 67 MMC/RU 46 F  
West Monona 47 MV-AO 18 F  
Lutheran N'east 58 Omaha Nation 48 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 55 Osmond 40 F  
Ponca 45 Randolph 29 F  
West Sioux 56 Remsen St. Mary's 53 F  
Siouxland Christian 54 Ridge View 43 F  
OA-BCIG 60 River Valley 36 F  
Okoboji 62 Sibley-Ocheyedan 42 F  
Cherokee 95 Spencer 90 F  
Le Mars 62 Spirit Lake 38 F  
Western Christian 75 Storm Lake 34 F  
South O'Brien 45 Trinity Christian 23 F  
PAC/L-M 92 WB-Mallard 24 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Bemidji State 78 Wayne State 76 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UNI 62 Evansville 36 F  
Drake 71 Southern Illinois 60 F  
Creighton 47 Villanova 44 F  
Bemidji State 65 Wayne State 70 F  

--COLLEGE WRESTLING
Iowa 33 Wisconsin 8 F  
Simpson 23 Buena Vista 21 F  
Hastings 25 Northwestern 15 F  

--USHL
Sioux City 4 Sioux Falls 1 F 

