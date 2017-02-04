Colder on Sunday but much warmer weather by Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Colder on Sunday but much warmer weather by Monday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Gusty southwest winds brought much warmer air into our area Saturday allowing temperatures to surge into the 40s in many locations.

Winds will be slowly calming into the overnight while switching to a more northerly direction.

This will lead to a quiet night with plenty of sunshine Sunday though highs will be closer to average in the low to mid 30s.

The colder temps will be short-lived as we return to southerly flow late Sunday.

Monday will be a very mild day with upper 40s possible where snow is not still on the ground.

