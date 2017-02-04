Iowa State stuns Kansas, wins first game at Allen Fieldhouse in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State stuns Kansas, wins first game at Allen Fieldhouse in 12 years

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Iowa State stunned Kansas on Saturday, 92-89 in overtime. Iowa State stunned Kansas on Saturday, 92-89 in overtime.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Deonte Burton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Monte Morris added 25 and Iowa State rallied from a big halftime deficit to beat No. 2 Kansas 92-89 in overtime Saturday, ending the Jayhawks' 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse.

Naz Mitrou-Long added six 3-pointers and 22 points for the Cyclones (14-8, 6-4 Big 12), who had a school-record 18 3-pointers while forcing the Jayhawks (20-3, 8-2) into 21 turnovers.

They also overcame a monster performance by the Jayhawks' Frank Mason III, who had a career-best 32 points while going 9 of 11 from the field, 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and 10 of 12 at the free throw line.

