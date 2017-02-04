Temperature roller coaster over the next week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Temperature roller coaster over the next week

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Saturday brought us our warmest temperatures so far this February with many areas reaching the 40s for highs.

More typical highs of this time of year will be with us Sunday before another warm up hits Monday.

Highs in areas with no snow cover will be approaching 50 degrees!

By Tuesday a strengthening system gives us a slight chance for light snow but more importantly kicks the winds up and cools us off.

Temperatures will likely be falling through the day with a morning high in the 30s.

We'll be even colder Wednesday and Thursday with temps stalling in the 20s.

Warmer highs return by Friday with 40s likely.

