SB-L, Westwood win team titles at sectional wrestling meets

CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 13 -- Sergeant Bluff, Iowa
--Team Scores
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 233.0
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic 199.0
3. Spencer 198.5
4. Cherokee 141.5
5. Estherville Lincoln Central 125.5
6. East Sac County 94.0
--106 Results
1st Place - Nate Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Mason Hill of Cherokee
--113 Results
1st Place - Cade Hopkins of Spencer
2nd Place - Jason Peta of Estherville Lincoln Central
--120 Results
1st Place - Ethan Kempema of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - TJ Arnold of Spencer
--126 Results
1st Place - Joe Vondrak of Bishop Heelan Catholic
2nd Place - Dawson Mack of East Sac County
--132 Results
1st Place - Brayden Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Travis Steffans of Cherokee
--138 Results
1st Place - Easton Graff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Brennan Todd of Bishop Heelan Catholic
--145 Results
1st Place - Garret Bruce of East Sac County
2nd Place - Matt Stines of Cherokee
--152 Results
1st Place - Luke Martin of Bishop Heelan Catholic
2nd Place - Eric Beehler of Spencer
--160 Results
1st Place - Brody Kacmarynski of Spencer
2nd Place - Alex Freiberg of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
--170 Results
1st Place - Lincoln Coakley of Estherville Lincoln Central
2nd Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee
--182 Results
1st Place - Kyle Benson of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Jesse Lease of Bishop Heelan Catholic
--195 Results
1st Place - Fidel Torres of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Diego Samaniego of Bishop Heelan Catholic
--220 Results
1st Place - Dustin Samaniego of Bishop Heelan Catholic
2nd Place - Calvin Sterk of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
--285 Results
1st Place - Nic Hoefling of Spencer
2nd Place - Cole Anderson of Estherville Lincoln Central
CLASS 1A, SECIONAL 6 -- Sloan, Iowa
--Team Scores
1. Westwood 230.0
2. Woodbury Central 181.0
3. OA-BCIG 165.5
4. Hinton 154.0
5. South Central Calhoun 143.0
6. Lawton-Bronson 101.0
7. Ridge View 81.0
--106 Results
1st Place - Jake Nieman of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Aiden Christiansen of Hinton
--113 Results
1st Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Brennan Brown of Westwood
--120 Results
1st Place - Hunter Hanner of Westwood
2nd Place - Jaquez Williams of Hinton
--126 Results
1st Place - Kody Berg of Westwood
2nd Place - Nate Monahan of Woodbury Central
--132 Results
1st Place - Garrett Arment of Woodbury Central
2nd Place - Chase McAlister of South Central Calhoun
--138 Results
1st Place - Wade Mitchell of Woodbury Central
2nd Place - Andres Carbajal of Ridge View
--145 Results
1st Place - Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson
2nd Place - Teren Davidson of Woodbury Central
--152 Results
1st Place - Drew Anderson of Westwood
2nd Place - Anthony Baird of Woodbury Central
--160 Results
1st Place - Jim Moss of Woodbury Central
2nd Place - Brody Goodman of South Central Calhoun
--170 Results
1st Place - Adam Grote of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Jake Dennison of Woodbury Central
--182 Results
1st Place - Daniel Bishop of Hinton
2nd Place - Jeremiah Adams of Westwood
--195 Results
1st Place - Brandon Peters of Lawton-Bronson
2nd Place - Tyler Anderson of OA-BCIG
--220 Results
1st Place - Trent Miller of Ridge View
2nd Place - Trenton Dirks of Westwood
--285 Results
1st Place - Jeren McKibbin of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Keaton Hammen of South Central Calhoun
