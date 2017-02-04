SB-L, Westwood win team titles at sectional wrestling meets - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SB-L, Westwood win team titles at sectional wrestling meets

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Bishop Heelan's Joe Vondrak picks up a pin in Saturday's 2A sectional meet in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Bishop Heelan's Joe Vondrak picks up a pin in Saturday's 2A sectional meet in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 13 -- Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

--Team Scores
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton     233.0
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic     199.0
3. Spencer             198.5
4. Cherokee             141.5
5. Estherville Lincoln Central     125.5
6. East Sac County         94.0

--106 Results
1st Place - Nate Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Mason Hill of Cherokee

--113 Results
1st Place - Cade Hopkins of Spencer
2nd Place - Jason Peta of Estherville Lincoln Central

--120 Results
1st Place - Ethan Kempema of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - TJ Arnold of Spencer

--126 Results
1st Place - Joe Vondrak of Bishop Heelan Catholic
2nd Place - Dawson Mack of East Sac County

--132 Results
1st Place - Brayden Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Travis Steffans of Cherokee

--138 Results
1st Place - Easton Graff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Brennan Todd of Bishop Heelan Catholic

--145 Results
1st Place - Garret Bruce of East Sac County
2nd Place - Matt Stines of Cherokee

--152 Results
1st Place - Luke Martin of Bishop Heelan Catholic
2nd Place - Eric Beehler of Spencer

--160 Results
1st Place - Brody Kacmarynski of Spencer
2nd Place - Alex Freiberg of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

--170 Results
1st Place - Lincoln Coakley of Estherville Lincoln Central
2nd Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee

--182 Results
1st Place - Kyle Benson of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Jesse Lease of Bishop Heelan Catholic

--195 Results
1st Place - Fidel Torres of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Diego Samaniego of Bishop Heelan Catholic

--220 Results
1st Place - Dustin Samaniego of Bishop Heelan Catholic
2nd Place - Calvin Sterk of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

--285 Results
1st Place - Nic Hoefling of Spencer
2nd Place - Cole Anderson of Estherville Lincoln Central

CLASS 1A, SECIONAL 6 -- Sloan, Iowa

--Team Scores
1. Westwood             230.0
2. Woodbury Central         181.0
3. OA-BCIG            165.5
4. Hinton             154.0
5. South Central Calhoun     143.0
6. Lawton-Bronson         101.0
7. Ridge View             81.0

--106 Results
1st Place - Jake Nieman of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Aiden Christiansen of Hinton

--113 Results
1st Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Brennan Brown of Westwood

--120 Results
1st Place - Hunter Hanner of Westwood
2nd Place - Jaquez Williams of Hinton

--126 Results
1st Place - Kody Berg of Westwood
2nd Place - Nate Monahan of Woodbury Central

--132 Results
1st Place - Garrett Arment of Woodbury Central
2nd Place - Chase McAlister of South Central Calhoun

--138 Results
1st Place - Wade Mitchell of Woodbury Central
2nd Place - Andres Carbajal of Ridge View

--145 Results
1st Place - Austin Eilers of Lawton-Bronson
2nd Place - Teren Davidson of Woodbury Central

--152 Results
1st Place - Drew Anderson of Westwood
2nd Place - Anthony Baird of Woodbury Central

--160 Results
1st Place - Jim Moss of Woodbury Central
2nd Place - Brody Goodman of South Central Calhoun

--170 Results
1st Place - Adam Grote of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Jake Dennison of Woodbury Central

--182 Results
1st Place - Daniel Bishop of Hinton
2nd Place - Jeremiah Adams of Westwood

--195 Results
1st Place - Brandon Peters of Lawton-Bronson
2nd Place - Tyler Anderson of OA-BCIG

--220 Results
1st Place - Trent Miller of Ridge View
2nd Place - Trenton Dirks of Westwood

--285 Results
1st Place - Jeren McKibbin of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Keaton Hammen of South Central Calhoun


CLASS 1A SECTIONAL WRESTLING
Sect. 5 - 1. Logan-Magnolia 254 2. Missouri Valley 241 F  
Sect. 6 - 1. Westwood 230 2. Wood. Central 181 F  
Sect. 7 - 1. Sibley-Ocheyedan 245 2. West Sioux 209 F  
Sect. 8 - 1. GT/RA 214 2. Emmetsburg 162 F 

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL WRESTLING
Sect. 13 - 1. Sgt. Bluff-Luton 233 2. Bishop Heelan 199 F  
Sect. 14 - 1. CL/GLR 232 2. MOC-FV 215 F  

