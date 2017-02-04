Gov. Branstad addresses U.S. Ambassador to China position while awaiting appointment approval

Gov. Branstad, who President Trump selected as the next ambassador to China, spent Thursday evening in Muscatine.

Gov. Branstad says he's looking forward to representing the U.S. in China.

He was recognized Thursday night for building close ties with Iowa and Chinese officials.

At both the orchestra concert and a reception before that, Branstad said he's eager to work on improved trade relations, especially with the large amount of Iowa soybeans and pork exported to China.

If his appointment is approved, he will relocate to china.

"We think it is very important for us to keep up the good momentum of relationship, to keep it as steady, as smooth, as healthy as possible so we are so glad our old friend Governor Branstad is nominated by President Trump as the new US ambassador to China," said Chinese Consul General, Hong Lei.

While he's worked for more than three decades to build a stronger relationship between the state and China, now his focus broadens to the entire country.

"I know it's a big challenge. I know there's a lot of issues we are going to have to deal with, but I think the long time friendship and respect we have for each other can help us overcome those challenges," said Iowa Governor (R) Terry Branstad.

Many are optimistic and hopeful he can be a good go-between for his old friend Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Trump.