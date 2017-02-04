Sioux City ice fishers catch a unique prize - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City ice fishers catch a unique prize

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources helped some Sioux City ice fishers catch fish they don't typically see in Bacon Creek on Saturday. 

The Iowa DNR released nearly 1,500 rainbow trout into Bacon Creek. 

Ice Fishers were ready to catch the fish that aren't native to this part of Iowa. 

"These fish were brought over from Decorah to some of our urban areas where we don't normally have trout fishing to provide kind of a unique fishing experience for the anglers and get them a little taste of what Northeast Iowa is like" says Ben Wallace, Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. 

Wallace says the rainbow trout brought to Bacon Creek live in cold water creeks. 

The rainbow trout can't survive in warmer waters. 

Winter temperatures make it an ideal time to bring the fish to Northwestern Iowa.

Wallace says Saturday's event was great for children learning to fish for the first time. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.