Sioux City ice fishers catch a unique prize

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources helped some Sioux City ice fishers catch fish they don't typically see in Bacon Creek on Saturday.

The Iowa DNR released nearly 1,500 rainbow trout into Bacon Creek.

Ice Fishers were ready to catch the fish that aren't native to this part of Iowa.

"These fish were brought over from Decorah to some of our urban areas where we don't normally have trout fishing to provide kind of a unique fishing experience for the anglers and get them a little taste of what Northeast Iowa is like" says Ben Wallace, Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR.

Wallace says the rainbow trout brought to Bacon Creek live in cold water creeks.

The rainbow trout can't survive in warmer waters.

Winter temperatures make it an ideal time to bring the fish to Northwestern Iowa.

Wallace says Saturday's event was great for children learning to fish for the first time.