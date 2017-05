The 2017 Heart ball took place Saturday night at the Marina Inn in South Sioux City, NE.

The American Heart and Stroke association hosted the event. The theme was 'Springtime in Paris'.

The night featured a live auction, live music, and dinner.

Speakers were on hand to raise awareness about heart issues.

Jerome Pierson, Interventional Cardiologist with Mercy Medical Center says the event kicks off heart awareness month.

Pierson says there's educational studies going on to get the community aware with "Mission Lifeline."

"Mission Lifeline" is an initiative that educates the population on heart attacks and helps equip EMS services.

Saturday night's event was co-hosted by KTIV's own Sheila Brummer.