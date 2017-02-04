South Sioux City Middle School students gain teamwork and communication skills through robotics

Several First Lego League Robotics teams from Northeast Nebraska met in South Sioux City to compete for a chance to qualify for the state championship.

South Sioux City Middle School hosted the event for the teams.



"We have 17 teams from around the area that are here competing with robotics. They have been building robotics since October and been learning how to program emissions on the table, and then also doing a research project, learning how to work together as a team and then also learning how to build a strong robot that can withstand competition." says Angela Abts, Tournament Director for the South Sioux City First Lego League.

Kids ages nine through 14 participated in Saturday's event.

The event allows kids to have a way to learn math and science while working with robotics.

Math and science aren't the only skills these children are learning.

Robotics allows them to learn how to work together as a team.

"Having fun and getting to know other people along with helping out other people and just get to know technology." said Jake, a student competing in the First Lego League Robotics Qualifier.

Students are able to meet new friends from area schools while competing in a fun environment.

Coaches and volunteers helped the kids as they competed at the event.

It was the fourth year South Sioux City Middle School has hosted the event.