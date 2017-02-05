Sioux City pizza joint prepares for Super Bowl rush

Jerry's Pizza in Morningside normally isn't open on Sundays, but this Sunday it is. That leaves room for one exception: the Super Bowl.

"We are open to get the Super Bowl crowd and it comes in here about 2 o'clock," said Jerry's Pizza Co-owner, Terry Foister.

They're rolling dough, spreading sauce, sprinkling cheese, and throwing toppings on everyone's favorite Italian pies at Jerry's.

The pizza joint on Morningside Avenue opened its doors in 1959, but co-owner Terry Foister and the rest of the team didn't open their ovens on Super Bowl Sunday until just a few years ago.

Now, it's one of their biggest sales days of the year.

"This is probably the fourth or fifth busiest day," said Foister.

Foister says Jerry's usually cooks and ships around 100 pizzas on a busy week night.

On Super Bowl Sunday, he expects double the ticket orders and even more pies delivered to hungry football fiends.

"Per order, there's more on each ticket," said Foister. "More orders, more pizza orders on each ticket."

One of the most fun and most memorable days for sports fanatics can weigh a heavy toll on pizza shops.

But Terry says he's up for the challenge at the end of each NFL season.

"As long as I have enough help," said Foister.

Foister says he expects orders right before kickoff at 5:30, and the halftime show? He expects that to be the biggest rush of the night.