South Dakota's Nilsen takes NCAA lead in pole vault

VERMILLION, S.D. (Courtesy GoYotes.com) –South Dakota's track and field team captured 25 events, highlighted by an NCAA-leading mark in the men's pole vault from freshman Chris Nilsen, at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet at Hillenbrand Memorial Track on Saturday.



Six days after topping the NCAA charts, Nilsen's mark had been replaced by Kyle Pater of the Air Force. Nilsen responded Saturday to retake the NCAA lead with a jump of 18 feet, 4 ¾ inches, a quarter of an inch above Pater. It marks the fourth consecutive week Nilsen has improved his South Dakota school record. The height is also a quarter-inch above his American high school record jump and a new personal best. Teammate Ethan Bray finished runner-up.