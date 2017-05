Sioux City City Council members will hear the first step in a city waste water improvement project at its council meeting Monday night.

Council will collect the plans, specifications, contract, and estimated cost of construction for the Half Moon Booster Station.

The Half Moon station is one of five booster stations planned for upgrades, with plans for a new booster station going in on Outer Drive.

Original plans for the project included a July 2013 start date.

Total costs for the project are projected above eight-million dollars.